Versailles Mayor Released Positive “State of the City” Report

Feb 10, 2022 , , ,

The city of Versailles is looking forward to the new year and more visitors.
That according to newly elected Mayor Jamie Morrow, who released a “State of the City” report last week.
In her reported she offered praise for the city’s department heads, who she says have been working diligently to stay within their budgets and keep projects on schedule.
One of the changes taking place for this year in the city includes merging the city’s code enforcement within the police department, and moving the animal control into the public works department.
Mayor Morrow says they completed several crosswalks and sidewalk projects, added more downtown parking spots, made improvements to the city’s civic center, and upgraded sound equipment for the courthouse and council chambers.
She also says they’re looking forward to begin working on the new Rock Island Trail project that will affect the city, as the railway runs straight through the center of town.

