News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Versailles Olde Tyme Apple Festival Returns For 2021

By

The Olde Tyme Apple Festival returns to Versailles this weekend.

“I know they are glad to put it back on this year….it’s a big event for the community and 40 + years, it’s a long time!” says Paul Hooper with the Lake West Chamber.

He tells KRMS News the apple festival’s happening Saturday and Sunday in downtown Versailles with live music, a parade, vendors and a car show at the city park.

The Olde Tyme Apple Festival was cancelled last year, along with the Eldon Turkey Festival, which was held last weekend.

The 2021 Versailles Olde Tyme Apple Festival will be held Saturday & Sunday, October 2-3, 2021. You can learn more at: https://versaillesapplefestival.com/

Filed Under: Business, Entertainment, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com