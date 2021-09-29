Versailles Olde Tyme Apple Festival Returns For 2021

The Olde Tyme Apple Festival returns to Versailles this weekend.

“I know they are glad to put it back on this year….it’s a big event for the community and 40 + years, it’s a long time!” says Paul Hooper with the Lake West Chamber.

He tells KRMS News the apple festival’s happening Saturday and Sunday in downtown Versailles with live music, a parade, vendors and a car show at the city park.

The Olde Tyme Apple Festival was cancelled last year, along with the Eldon Turkey Festival, which was held last weekend.

The 2021 Versailles Olde Tyme Apple Festival will be held Saturday & Sunday, October 2-3, 2021. You can learn more at: https://versaillesapplefestival.com/