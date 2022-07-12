A tax preparer from the Versailles area will spend the next 16 months in federal prison without parole.

56-year-old Angela Jo Campbell Young entered a guilty plea back in October to six counts of filing false federal income tax returns.

It had been alleged that Campbell-Young filed returns under two different social security numbers and, in some cases, also claimed dependents and “head of household” status.

Campbell-Young, who owned and operated Campbell’s Tax Service, was also employed in a bookkeeping capacity for a construction firm and was also receiving Social Security disability benefits during the same time.

As part of the sentence, U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark also ordered Campbell-Young t pay more than $183-thousand in restitution.

***Full Report:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Versailles, Mo., woman has been sentenced in federal court for filing false federal income tax returns.

Angela Jo Campbell Young, 56, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on Thursday, July 7, to 16 months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Campbell Young to pay $183,715 in restitution.

On Oct. 7, 2021, Campbell Young pleaded guilty to six counts of filing false federal income tax returns.

Campbell Young was issued a new Social Security number and card in June 2006, based on her claim that she was a victim of identity theft. In 2008, Campbell Young began filing tax returns under both the old and the new Social Security numbers and continued to do so through 2014. The returns each contained different income information, and in some cases, Campbell Young also claimed dependents and “head of household” status. By filing two returns, Campbell Young was able to secure refunds and Earned Income Tax Credits that she would not have received had she truthfully reported all her income on one return.

According to court documents, Young was also receiving Social Security disability benefits during this same time, which she would not have been entitled to had she reported her work activity to the Social Security Administration.

Campbell Young received $98,168 in Social Security disability benefits to which she was not entitled. Her false returns caused a loss of approximately $85,231 to the Internal Revenue Service, as well as an additional loss to the Missouri Department of Revenue, for which she has already partially paid restitution.

Campbell Young was a tax preparer who owned and operated Campbell’s Tax Service. She also was employed in a bookkeeping or accountant capacity at a construction firm.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren E. Kummerer. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation and the Social Security Administration-Office of the Inspector General.