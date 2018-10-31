News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Versailles Teen Seriously Hurt in Four-Car Accident

By Leave a Comment

A teenager from Versailles is seriously injured after a four-vehicle accident in Morgan County.  According to the Highway Patrol, 19-year old Halle Randall rear-ended another vehicle on Missouri 52 about two miles west of the junction with 135.  The collision caused a chain reaction involving two other vehicles.  Randall was flown to University Hospital. Only one other person was hurt, with those injuries described as minor.  Two of the vehicles were totaled, one was damaged extensively, and the fourth only had minor damages.  The accident took place just after 1pm Tuesday.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!