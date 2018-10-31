Versailles Teen Seriously Hurt in Four-Car Accident

A teenager from Versailles is seriously injured after a four-vehicle accident in Morgan County. According to the Highway Patrol, 19-year old Halle Randall rear-ended another vehicle on Missouri 52 about two miles west of the junction with 135. The collision caused a chain reaction involving two other vehicles. Randall was flown to University Hospital. Only one other person was hurt, with those injuries described as minor. Two of the vehicles were totaled, one was damaged extensively, and the fourth only had minor damages. The accident took place just after 1pm Tuesday.