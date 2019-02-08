Versailles Teens Escape with Minor Injuries When Truck Rolls Over on W

Slippery conditions contributed to a rollover accident in Morgan County on Thursday. The accident happened just before 2:30 in the afternoon on Route W. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and tried to make a right turn at Marvin Cutoff Road when the vehicle began sliding and went off the left side of the road. The Ford Ranger overturned and came to rest on its side in a ditch. Both people in the truck were teenagers from Versailles. They refused treatment at the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.