Versailles Tigers on the Move to the Ozark Highlands Conference???

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Nov 22, 2022

The Tri-County Athletic Conference could have one less member school after the Morgan County R-2 (Versailles) District voted to re-locate to the Ozark Highlands Conference. Board of Education Secretary Danielle Johnson says the question of dropping from the Tri-County and joining the Ozark Highlands had been discussed at three different meetings before a 6-1 vote all but sealed the deal. The Tigers are now awaiting for final approval by the Ozark Highlands Conference which could, according to an unconfirmed source, come sometime in early 2023. The departure by Versailles will leave the Tri-County Conference consisting of Osage, Eldon, California, Blair Oaks, Boonville, Southern Boone and Hallsville. The Tigers’ new affiliation will put them in competition with Warsaw, Buffalo, Butler, Sherwood and El Dorado Springs.

