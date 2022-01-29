A memorial wall to honor fallen firefighters will be installed soon at the Versailles Rural Fire District.

According to the district, the wall will be located in front of Fire Station # 1 under the flag poles and will be installed by Kidwell-Garber granite works.

In addition to the memorial wall, the district is also repairing lights on one of the fire trucks and they’re considering purchasing a new brush truck to fight the larger brush fires.

Their next board meeting is set for Wednesday February 23rd.

