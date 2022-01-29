News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Versailles to Install Memorial Wall Honoring Fallen Firefighters

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Jan 28, 2022 , , ,

A memorial wall to honor fallen firefighters will be installed soon at the Versailles Rural Fire District.
According to the district, the wall will be located in front of Fire Station # 1 under the flag poles and will be installed by Kidwell-Garber granite works.
In addition to the memorial wall, the district is also repairing lights on one of the fire trucks and they’re considering purchasing a new brush truck to fight the larger brush fires.
Their next board meeting is set for Wednesday February 23rd.

By Reporter Matt Markivee

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Felony DUI Charge Expected to be Filed After Fatal Car Accident in Camden County

Jan 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Lake Regional Recognizes ‘Kids ENT Month’

Jan 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Barge Explodes While Transporting Dock near 7-Mile-Marker

Jan 28, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Felony DUI Charge Expected to be Filed After Fatal Car Accident in Camden County

Jan 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Lake Regional Recognizes ‘Kids ENT Month’

Jan 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Barge Explodes While Transporting Dock near 7-Mile-Marker

Jan 28, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Local News Politics

Historic Swinging Bridge to Remain Closed

Jan 28, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com