The Versailles City Council received a grim report earlier this month from the City Wastewater System. Lonnie Madole, Manager of the Wastewater System for Versailles, told the council that so-called ‘flushable wipes’ are the cause of major problems with the city’s wastewater

Management. Madole says his team recently unclogged a 12-foot-long mass from the sewage system, requiring 32 man hours and significant use of a sewer jetting device.

Madole says they have seen an increase in use of the wipes since the start of the pandemic, and that just because they are ‘flushable’ does not mean they are biodegradable.