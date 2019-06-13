News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Versailles Woman Charged After Alleged Drug Bender

By Leave a Comment

A Versailles woman is facing multiple charges after repeated calls to 9-1-1 during what appeared to be a drug-induced bender lasting two to three days. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports that Katie Violet Croswhite called authorities three times between May 28th and May 30th, claiming that there were people inside her home trying to kidnap her baby. Deputies responded and attempted to gain entry into the home, only to find an entrance heavily barricaded. Once they got inside, it was determined that Croswhite and her children were the only people there. While searching the home, they found meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia. Croswhite allegedly admitted to being high for the previous two days. She’s charged with drug possession, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and misusing 9-1-1.

