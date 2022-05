The highway patrol now says a Versailles woman seriously hurt in a three-vehicle accident on highway-52 near Walnut Road in Morgan County has succumbed to her injuries. 52-year-old Lisa Davidson was flown to University Hospital after the accident back on April 14th. The patrol says they have since received notice that Davidson passed away four days later on the 18th. Four others were also injured in that accident with injuries described as minor to moderate.

