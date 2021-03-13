News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Versailles Woman Faces Drug & DWI Charges Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

By

A Versailles woman is seriously hurt after a three-car crash in Camden County.

But she’s also facing DWI and drug charges.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Chelsi Adkins was driving on Highway 5 north of Trails End Road Thursday when the car she was driving  crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

A Sunrise Beach woman driving the other car had minor injuries.

A third was involved after trying to miss the initial accident – the minor driving that car wasn’t hurt.

Adkins was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance, but investigators say they also found pot and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Adkins’ condition is unknown.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com