Versailles Woman Faces Drug & DWI Charges Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

A Versailles woman is seriously hurt after a three-car crash in Camden County.

But she’s also facing DWI and drug charges.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Chelsi Adkins was driving on Highway 5 north of Trails End Road Thursday when the car she was driving crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

A Sunrise Beach woman driving the other car had minor injuries.

A third was involved after trying to miss the initial accident – the minor driving that car wasn’t hurt.

Adkins was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance, but investigators say they also found pot and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Adkins’ condition is unknown.