A 41-year-old Versailles woman, already on bond for felony forgery and stealing, faces more felony charges after being picked up in Camden County.

Courthouse documents indicate that Angela Swedeen now faces three delivery of a controlled substance charges along with one misdemeanor each for possessing marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid and drug paraphernalia.

Swedeen is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.

Also taken into custody in Camden County was 41-year-old Jeremy Hunter.

Hunter is being held on a $20-thousand on a felony drug charge for possession and misdemeanors for resisting or interfering with an arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

***Release info:

On June 15th 2022, the Camden County Sheriff Office and LANEG (Lake area Narcotics Enforcement Group) were involved in a joint investigation in the Sunrise Beach area of Camden County that led to the apprehension of Angela M. Sweden and Jeremy J. Hunter. Mr Hunter had been the subject of an investigation as a suspect in the possession of and sale of Illegal narcotics. Hunter, who was already wanted for a Felony Resisting Arrest warrant out of Hickory County, was seen leaving a local business in a vehicle. A short time later, a traffic stop was initiated with that vehicle in Camden County. A male passenger, identified as Hunter, was seen fleeing the vehicle and was quickly apprehended by Camden County deputies. 2 grams of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia used in the consumption of Methamphetamine was found on Hunter’s person. Hunter was taken to the Camden County Adult Detention Center and was subsequently charged with Class D Felony Possession of Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor of Resisting Arrest, and Class A Misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held on $20,000 bond, as well as a $5,000 bond for the Hickory County warrant.

Angela Swedeen, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested after 12 grams of Methamphetamine, 2 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 28 Hydrocodone, 2 Adderall, 15 Alprazolam, and drug paraphernalia used in the consumption of controlled substance were seized from inside the vehicle. In the early hours of June 16, as the result of more investigation, Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia used in the consumption of Methamphetamine was seized from Swedeen’s business. Swedeen was subsequently charged with 3 counts of Class F Felony of Delivery of Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Class A Misdemeanor of possession of marijuana under 10 grams. Swedeen is currently being held on a no bond warrant at the Camden County Adult Detention Center.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.