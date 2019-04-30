Versailles Woman Hurt in Buggy Accident

A Versailles woman riding in a horse-drawn buggy is injured after an accident in Morgan County. 27-year old Sarah Zimmerman was taken to Lake Regional with moderate injuries after the buggy she was in overturned. The Highway Patrol says a vehicle passed the buggy, scaring the horse that was pulling it. The horse ran across the center lane and pulled the buggy off the road, where it flipped over. The accident happened on Route C west of Ring Wood Road.