A 65-year-old from Versailles is injured after failing to place a vehicle she was driving into park before getting out and then getting run over by the vehicle.

That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened early Monday night at a location along Locust Road near south Ritchie Road in Morgan County.

Shelly Croswhite suffered moderate injuries in the incident and was taken for treatment at Capitol Region.

There was no damage reported to the S-U-V.