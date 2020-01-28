News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Versailles Woman Sentenced to Ten Years in Child Abuse Case

A Versailles woman has been sentenced to ten years in prison for abuse or neglect of a child causing serious physical injury. Skylar Duhn entered a guilty plea to the charge Monday. She also plead guilty to endangering and was given a seven year sentence that was suspended for probation. Authorities allege that Duhn left her young child in the care of Troy Wyche despite a court order barring him from being around the child. Over several days the child received multiple serious injuries. The same child suffered a broken arm the year before while in Wyche’s care. He faces two trials for those incidents – one in Morgan County and another in Miller County.

