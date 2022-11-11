Veterans Day Celebrated With School Of The Osage

Lake Area Veterans Day events Friday will include many events and activities at School of the Osage campuses.

Superintendent Dr. Laura Nelson tells KRMS…“We’re going to have so many activates celebrating our veterans all over the district at all of our buildings….we will have bands & presentations & we’ll play all the anthems of all the services and really thank all the veterans for their service. We pride ourselves truly in trying to remember daily, what it means to be patriotic. And we don’t take for granted, their services.”

Another local Veterans Day event will be held at 7 PM Friday at the Camden County Museum in Linn Creek when war letters written by veterans will be presented.