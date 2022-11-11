News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Local News School News Top Stories

Veterans Day Celebrated With School Of The Osage

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 11, 2022 ,

Lake Area Veterans Day events Friday will include many events and activities at School of the Osage campuses.

Superintendent Dr. Laura Nelson tells KRMS…“We’re going to have so many activates celebrating our veterans all over the district at all of our buildings….we will have bands & presentations & we’ll play all the anthems of all the services and really thank all the veterans for their service. We pride ourselves truly in trying to remember daily, what it means to be patriotic. And we don’t take for granted, their services.”

Another local Veterans Day event will be held at 7 PM Friday at the Camden County Museum in Linn Creek when war letters written by veterans will be presented.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Business Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

Ameren adds $25,000 to a fund supporting veterans needing energy assistance

Nov 11, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Fast Track Incentive Grant application now open for 2022-23

Nov 11, 2022 News Press Release
Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Blaine Luetkemeyer Shares Thoughts Following Re-Election To Congress

Nov 11, 2022 News Press Release

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

Ameren adds $25,000 to a fund supporting veterans needing energy assistance

Nov 11, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Fast Track Incentive Grant application now open for 2022-23

Nov 11, 2022 News Press Release
Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Blaine Luetkemeyer Shares Thoughts Following Re-Election To Congress

Nov 11, 2022 News Press Release
Business Community Events Local News Local Sports Top Stories

Lake Race Gets New Name And Dates Released For 2023

Nov 11, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum