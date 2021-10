Mark your calendar now for an event to recognize veterans, past/present/future, here in the Lake Area. The Elk’s Lodge post-2517, in Osage Beach, once again will be sponsoring the Veterans Day Parade. The parade, set for November 6th starting at 1pm, will start at Osage Beach City Hall before making its way just a little over a mile to the Elks Lodge. Following the parade, the lodge will open its doors for some free chili and hot dogs