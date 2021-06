Residents in the Maries County community of Vichy finally have their post office back.

Officials with the USPS re-opening the branch this week, which allows area residents the ability to send mail without traveling up to 30 minutes to get to Rolla.

The office was closed 3 years ago after termites destroyed the previous building.

The post office service counter is open daily until 1 pm and P.O. boxes are available 24-7.