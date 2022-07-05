News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Vicky Hartzler Moving Up In Senate Race Polls

ByReporter John Rogger

Jul 4, 2022 , , , , , ,

A Lake area representative is now pulling ahead in the battle for the Missouri Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.

A new poll released on Friday by the Trafalgar Group shows US House Representative Vicky Hartzler leading former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and current Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Hartzler is setting at 24% in the poll, with Greitens holding at 23.5% and Schmitt at 22.8%.

Hartzler has received an endorsement from current US Senator Josh Hawley.

Officials with the poll say there were over 1000 people who responded to the poll, with just about 17% who remain undecided on a candidate.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Local News State News

Missouri Job Center Website Down Due To National Issue

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Man Injured In UTV Crash Out Of Benton County

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
State News Top Stories

Lawsuits Begin In Fatal Amtrak Crash Near Mendon Missouri

Jul 4, 2022 CBS Radio News

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News State News

Missouri Job Center Website Down Due To National Issue

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Man Injured In UTV Crash Out Of Benton County

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
State News Top Stories

Lawsuits Begin In Fatal Amtrak Crash Near Mendon Missouri

Jul 4, 2022 CBS Radio News
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Department Of Revenue Enacts 5 Cent Gas Tax Exemptions

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com