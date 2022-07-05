A Lake area representative is now pulling ahead in the battle for the Missouri Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.

A new poll released on Friday by the Trafalgar Group shows US House Representative Vicky Hartzler leading former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and current Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Hartzler is setting at 24% in the poll, with Greitens holding at 23.5% and Schmitt at 22.8%.

Hartzler has received an endorsement from current US Senator Josh Hawley.

Officials with the poll say there were over 1000 people who responded to the poll, with just about 17% who remain undecided on a candidate.