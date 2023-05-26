Village Of Four Seasons Looking At Ways To Fix Hiking Paths In The Community

Discussion continues in the Village of Four Seasons about how much it would cost to get some eight miles of hiking and biking paths back to a manageable state.

During a special meeting of the Village trustees earlier this month, discussion centered on the history of the paths and how they are funded.

The trustees also requested a list of what repairs can be made to the paths by the Horseshoe Bend Special Road District and what repairs would need to be contracted out and with an estimated price-tag attached to the information.

Special Road District Supervisor Kevin Luttrel is to create a prioritized list of those repairs.

The Village of Four Seasons next trustees board meeting is set for June 14th.