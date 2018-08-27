Probation Violation Sends Lake Ozark Man to Prison

A Lake Ozark man is sent to the department of corrections where he will spend 31 years after having his probation revoked on previous felony charges. Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey says 37-year-old Michael Ford had originally been charged with burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and failure to register as a sexual offender. A probation trial for Ford was held last week with Circuit Judge Matthew Phillip Hamner handing down the sentences on Friday. They will be served concurrently meaning Ford will spend, at least, 15 of the 31 years in prison.