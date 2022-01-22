It’s big honors for a member of the Viper Communication’s family.

This past week the Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council recognized Viper’s Barbara Bunch among many lake business leaders, for making significant accomplishments toward the Region’s economic success.

Bunch received the honor of Employee of the Year due to her “one lake” mindset and her desire to go “above and beyond” to help the local business growth in the lake community.

Bunch tells KRMS News that the award isn’t just about her, it’s a statement about the entire Viper team and their dedication to the community.

**Pictured, left to right Harrison Fry, Assistant City Administrator of Lake Ozark, Jeana Woods, City Administrator of Osage Beach, Barbara Bunch, Tony Hermann, Executive Producer, KRMS & KC Cloke, Executive Director, Camdenton Chamber of Commerce