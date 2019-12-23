News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Viper Communications Owners Donate Gifts for Area Kids

Christmas will be a little brighter this year for several children in the Lake Ozark area. That’s being made possible after the owners of KRMS, 93.5 Rocks, Classic Country 104.9 and 98.7 the Cove recently donated nearly $3,000 worth of new toys, books and candy to the Lake Ozark Police Department to distribute to less fortunate kids in the area. Ken Kuenzie and Dennis Klautzer, who’s also an alderman in Lake Ozark, say they wanted to make a difference this year and there wasn’t a better way for the Lake Area’s Christmas station to do just that. Lieutenant James Boren, from the LOPD, says that the department knows just where the items will be appreciated.

Filed Under: Local News

