Viral Video Leads To Camden County Sheriff Employee’s Removal From Department

Police video of a Lake Area man’s interaction with officers from Sunrise Beach and Laurie is going viral.

The man, identified as Mason, is first seen being interrogated on the side of the road under suspicion of public intoxication, and he refuses to identify himself.

Mason was later taken to the Camden County Jail, and that’s where one officials can be seen and heard threatening to punch him during an exchange.

Now that official is no longer with the Sheriff’s Office.

“I just want everyone to know…we do not tolerate this. We are gonna take care of these problems as soon as they’re brought to our attention” says Sheriff Tony Helms.

He says he was not aware of the front half of the video that took place with the officers at an unknown location, but he was aware of the Camden County footage “I know we had released our portion of the video when he did a sunshine request. And at that point we took appropriate actions within our department to rectify that.”

The early part of the video shows Mason’s interaction with two officers who said they thought he was drunk in public, but they’re later heard telling each other they didn’t actually smell alcohol on Mason.

This is a developing story and we’ll pass along more details as soon as possible here on News / Talk KRMS.