Celebrating what’s being called “the life-changing impact on online learning” will be recognized in the state capitol next week.

Virtual families, teachers and students will converge in the Capitol Rotunda for a couple rallies as part of National School Choice Week-2022.

The first rally, on the 26th, will involve students from private schools with the second rally, on the 27th, to involve the virtual community.

The two rallies in Missouri will coincide with more than 26-thousand other school choice events planned to take place across the country.