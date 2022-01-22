News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics School News State News

Virtual Learning To Be Recognized At State Capitol During National School Choice Week

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jan 21, 2022 , , ,
person in red shirt wearing black and gray headphones

Celebrating what’s being called “the life-changing impact on online learning” will be recognized in the state capitol next week.

Virtual families, teachers and students will converge in the Capitol Rotunda for a couple rallies as part of National School Choice Week-2022.

The first rally, on the 26th, will involve students from private schools with the second rally, on the 27th, to involve the virtual community.

The two rallies in Missouri will coincide with more than 26-thousand other school choice events planned to take place across the country.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News School News Top Stories

Knife Threat Reported at Camdenton High School

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Ozark Season 4 Released – Official Lake Area Watch Party Happens This Evening

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

TDD For Bagnell Dam BLVD Repairs Approved By Judge – Awaiting Certification For April Ballot

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News School News Top Stories

Knife Threat Reported at Camdenton High School

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Ozark Season 4 Released – Official Lake Area Watch Party Happens This Evening

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

TDD For Bagnell Dam BLVD Repairs Approved By Judge – Awaiting Certification For April Ballot

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics School News State News

Virtual Learning To Be Recognized At State Capitol During National School Choice Week

Jan 21, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com