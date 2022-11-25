News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Viruses On The Rise During The Holiday Season

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 24, 2022 , ,
More and more Missourians are experiencing various respiratory illnesses lately including influenza and RSV.

The State Department of Health and Senior Services says there were 1,738 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu in Missouri for the week of Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, up from 1,280 cases the week before.

The total number of flu cases since the season began Oct. 2 stood at 4,016 early last week, the state said.

RSV isn’t tracked in Missouri, but data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests an increase in RSV cases in the state, officials said.

The state is offering free testing for flu, RSV and for the virus that causes COVID-19, at locations across Missouri through March.

A map of locations and schedules can be found at health.mo.gov/communitytest.

And officials say they are continuing to add additional sites.

