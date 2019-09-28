Volunteers Needed for Laurie Village of Lights

Christmas is still around three months away, but work will be starting soon on one of the most popular holiday attractions in the lake area…and they need your help to pull it off. They’re looking for volunteers to help with the Enchanted Village of Lights displays in Laurie. Volunteers will start working October 1st and will work Monday through Friday, 9am until 3pm. They’ll also put in some hours on Saturdays as needed to make sure the display is ready to go in time. If you’re interested in helping, contact Events Coordinator Barbie Woods at 573-374-8776.