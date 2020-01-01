VPD Officer Recognized for Ending Pursuit in Morgan County

An officer from the Versailles City Police Department is recently recognized for going beyond the call of duty which brought to an end a vehicle pursuit in Morgan County. Sheriff Norman Dills says the incident happened back in June in which the department requested assistance from the VPD springing Officer Cassidy Keene into action. Keene responded to the intersection of Old Highway 5 and Route-W where the fleeing subject rammed her patrol car resulting in the patrol car being partially disabled and Keene suffered non-disclosed injuries. Keene was still able to pursue the suspect, eventually, taking him into custody after he crashed into a field. The actions by Keene, according to Sheriff Dills, resulted in the felony arrests of two suspects and the seizure of a large amount of illegal narcotics. For her efforts, during the sheriff’s department’s recent annual awards banquet, Captain JD Williams presented Officer Keene with a certificate and a medal of merit.