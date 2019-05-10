Waggett Designates VFW Post 5923 to Receive $10,000 Donation

A Lake Ozark veteran honored in a national campaign has selected a local veterans organization as the recipient of his prize money. Mike Waggett is one of six veterans selected for the “American Made Heroes” program sponsored by Evan Williams Bourbon. As part of the honor, the company makes a $10,000 donation to each honoree’s charity of choice. Waggett has selected VFW Post #5923 as his chosen beneficiary. The check will be awarded during a ceremony to be held in Ellisville May 21st.