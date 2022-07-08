An event to show just a few of our veterans appreciation for their sacrifices while serving the country marks a return to the lake area.

KRMS’s very own Captain Bob May, from the “No Wake Zone Boating Radio Talk Show”, says that the second annual “Wake for Warriors” is set to begin next Wednesday, the 13th…“There will be 8 or 10 wounded veterans that will be coming in. And they will be going out on ski boats and they’re going to take them down to Ha Ha Tonka and teaching them how to wake board and wake surf.”

“Wake Surf-2022” will wrap up on Saturday, the 16th, with the Midwest Coast Wakesurf Open.

It’s sponsored by Marine Max and serves as a fundraiser for the cause.