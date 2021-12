If you’re looking to bring home a few COVID 19 tests, you may have to visit several stores.

Officials with Walgreens and CVS say in the wake of the new COVID variant, they’re now limiting the number of “take home covid tests” you’re allowed to purchase.

CVS says they’re limiting it to 6 tests while Walgreens is limiting it to 4.

Despite that, Americans may soon be able to get free tests in the mail, after the Biden administration purchased half-a-billion at-home rapid tests to send to people.