Today (Tuesday) is (was) the grand opening for the world famous Wahlburgers at HyVee in Osage Beach.

The new restaurant will be (was) open from 11AM to 9PM daily and officials with the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce also plan to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30PM.

Walhburgers is part of the Walhberg family, which includes Chief Paul and his brothers Mark and Donnie.

The facility will also have a full-service bar.