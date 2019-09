Family members, friends, and supporters of people affected by Alzheimer’s will gather at Osage High School this weekend. The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

That’s Joe Pallikkathayil, walk manager for Lake of the Ozarks, Jefferson City, and Sedalia. Registration for Sunday’s walk begins at noon. It’s free to participate but you can donate at the event or online at www.alz.org/walk.