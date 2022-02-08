A 32-year-old Louisburg woman faces several charges after being arrested by the highway patrol Saturday morning. The highway patrol report alleges 32-year-old Nickey Wiedmaier was in felony possession of amphetamine, methamphetamine and a firearm along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. The report also says that Wiedmaier is being charged, as well, with a felony for unlawful use of a weapon and had been wanted on a felony possession charge out of Polk County. Wiedmaier was taken to the Miller County Jail where she is being held without bond.

