Wanted Man Arrested On Numerous Charges In Camden County

A man wanted on felony charges ended up charged with drug offenses as well after Camden County Sheriff’s deputies located him at a home in Osage Beach early Monday.

Camden County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Hines says 36 year old Rory R. Borden was wanted on an active no-bond warrant for 1st Degree Domestic Assault and Armed Criminal Action.

He says as deputies while deputies were in the residence on Three Seasons Road they observed items commonly used in the consumption of methamphetamine “As a result Mr. Borden went to jail not only on his warrant, but he’s also been charged with a class D felony possession of a controlled substance and a class D felony of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.”

After obtaining a search warrant they seized methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and an unknown white powdery substance which will be sent to the State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for identification.

Also arrested at the scene was 45 year old Christina C Schaffer.

Sgt. Hines says she and Borden were transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and have since been charged with multiple offenses.

Borden is being held without bond and Schaffer was being held on 15-thousand dollars bond.