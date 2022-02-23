News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

Wanted Man Captured By Pulaski Deputies

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 23, 2022 , , ,

A man wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office for multiple warrants is now in custody following a brief chase.

Sheriff Jimmy Bench says they were led by tips from social media to Billy Catron JR, who was located around the area of Brewer Road and Buffalo Road.

A Deputy observed attempted to stop Catron, but he fled in his vehicle and was cornered by another Deputy, where he struck the Deputy’s vehicle, forcing him to stop.

Catron and his passenger were detained, however the passenger was released and transported for medical evaluation.

Charges are expected to be filed at a later date and Catron is being held in the Pulaski County Jail.

