The US Marshals working with the Laclede County Sheriff’s office have captured a wanted man who’s been on the run for over a week.

Sheriff David Milsap says Alex Reed was arrested in rural Laclede County on Monday afternoon.

Reed was wanted for failing to appear in court on a hit and run charge in 2016, in which investigators say Reed ran a motorcyclist off the road.

That man did not survive.

Reed also faces charges of leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through Laclede and Webster counties in early January.