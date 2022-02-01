News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Wanted Man Captured In Laclede County

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 1, 2022 ,

The US Marshals working with the Laclede County Sheriff’s office have captured a wanted man who’s been on the run for over a week.

Sheriff David Milsap says Alex Reed was arrested in rural Laclede County on Monday afternoon.

Reed was wanted for failing to appear in court on a hit and run charge in 2016, in which investigators say Reed ran a motorcyclist off the road.

That man did not survive.

Reed also faces charges of leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through Laclede and Webster counties in early January.

By Reporter John Rogger

Local News State News Top Stories Weather Forecast

National Weather Service Warns of Impending Snow Storm

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
COVID 19 Local News Politics State News

New State Health Director Faces Some Backlash From Missourians

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

MODOT Still Making Progress On Dam Project But Snow May Hinder That

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

School Closings School News

