Wanted Sex Offender Captured During Chase In Miller County Hayfield

By

A wanted man accused of driving stolen vehicles through numerous fields in Miller County is in jail facing more charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a location off Highway 52 in St. Elizabeth on report of a theft in progress.

Investigators say they were told by a property owner a man had walked onto his property and stole a struck.

45-year-old Kenneth Goldsberry of Montreal got stuck in the bean field and took off.

Investigators say Goldsberry then stole an ATV and was later caught in a hay field.

Records show Goldsberry’s a non-compliant sex-offender with warrants out of Camden and Pike County.

Kenneth Goldsberry

