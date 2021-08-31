Ward 3 Alderman Position Still Up For Grabs In Osage Beach

If you’re interested in taking over the Alderman Position in the City of Osage Beach, you’re in luck.

Officials say they’re extending the deadline to apply until September 14th.

The opening comes after the resignation of Ward 3 Alderman Tom Walker on August 6th.

In order to qualify for the position, you must be 18-years of age or older, be a resident of Osage Beach and live in the Ward 3 District.

Full details on the position can be seen below: