Warmer Weather Brings In Spring Boaters Looking To Hit The Water

By

With the warmer weather hitting the Lake over the weekend, residents and tourists alike are getting back on the water.

“We’re from up north, trying to break some of those winter blues….we’ve come down to enjoy some sunshine, do some fishing out here. We’ve got the bass boat all rigged up” says Boater John Arabi.

He tells KY 3 TV he hopes to return several times through the year.

While it’s exciting to get back on the water, boating safety officials such as Jim Pulley say it’s important to remember the rules before heading out “The night speed limit is 30 miles per hour, there is no daytime speed limit, but you’ve still got to be careful because there are a lot of boaters out there and still plenty of debris from recent floods.”

Pulley also recommends having a safety checklist for your vessel, including safety gear checks such as your portable radio, life-jackets for all riders and a flashlight.

