WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT* New Details on Alleged Rape of a Minor

More information has been released following an arrest of a 26-year-old Osage Beach man on a child sex-related felony KRMS News first reported over the weekend. Marquecio Simmons is charged with first-degree statutory rape involving a victim under the age of 12. A probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges there is a 99.999% chance that Simmons fathered a fetus which was miscarried into a toilet earlier this month by an 11-year-old girl. After initially denying any relationship with the girl, it’s also alleged that Simmons told a responding officer that he must have had sex with the girl but did not remember it, claiming that he often has sex with his wife while he is asleep. Simmons was arrested and transported to the Camden County Jail.