Warrant Issued After Mother in Child Burn Case Fails to Show for Court

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lake Ozark woman after she failed to appear in court on charges of endangering a child and possession of methamphetamine. The court issued a no-bond warrant for the arrest of Elizabeth Austin. She had previously been released on a $100,000 bond. Wednesday’s scheduled hearing had been rescheduled after Austin had previously told the court she would have failed a drug test. Austin was arrested in March after her young child suffered severe burns and had to be flown to the university burn center in Kansas.