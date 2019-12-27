News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

UPDATE: Murder Suspect Who Failed to Show for Court in Custody (in Illinois)

By Leave a Comment

UPDATE: The murder suspect wanted in Miller County for failing to appear in court is in custody. As a matter of fact, 26-year-old Tyler Kroll has been in custody since late November on new felony charges in DuPage County, Illinois, which include leaving the scene of an injury or fatal accident, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated reckless driving. Kroll had been scheduled to appear in Miller County on December 23rd but, apparently, was not able to bond out on the $51,500 worth of bonds in Illinois. Kroll is a co-defendant along with Joseph McKenna in the June, 2018, shooting death of Tyler Worthington, from the State of California, in an alleged drug deal gone bad. Kroll’s new bond in Miller County was set at no-bond

 

ORIGINAL: An arrest warrant has been issued after a murder suspect free on bond failed to show up for a scheduled court date. Tyler Kroll is one of two men from the Chicago area accused of killing a California resident in Miller County. Kroll was released after posting a $750,000 bond in April. He was scheduled to appear for another hearing December 23rd but never showed up. A motion by his attorney for a continuance was denied. The court entered an order to forfeit the bond and issued a warrant for his arrest. Kroll is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tyler Worthington.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions