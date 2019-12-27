UPDATE: Murder Suspect Who Failed to Show for Court in Custody (in Illinois)

UPDATE: The murder suspect wanted in Miller County for failing to appear in court is in custody. As a matter of fact, 26-year-old Tyler Kroll has been in custody since late November on new felony charges in DuPage County, Illinois, which include leaving the scene of an injury or fatal accident, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated reckless driving. Kroll had been scheduled to appear in Miller County on December 23rd but, apparently, was not able to bond out on the $51,500 worth of bonds in Illinois. Kroll is a co-defendant along with Joseph McKenna in the June, 2018, shooting death of Tyler Worthington, from the State of California, in an alleged drug deal gone bad. Kroll’s new bond in Miller County was set at no-bond

ORIGINAL: An arrest warrant has been issued after a murder suspect free on bond failed to show up for a scheduled court date. Tyler Kroll is one of two men from the Chicago area accused of killing a California resident in Miller County. Kroll was released after posting a $750,000 bond in April. He was scheduled to appear for another hearing December 23rd but never showed up. A motion by his attorney for a continuance was denied. The court entered an order to forfeit the bond and issued a warrant for his arrest. Kroll is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tyler Worthington.