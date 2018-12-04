Warrant Search Leads to Three Burglary Arrests

Three Camden County residents face burglary charges after authorities served a pair search warrants at homes in Camdenton and Macks Creek. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says they were investigating a burglary that had taken place on Wolf Pen Hollow when they recovered several pieces of antique furniture, household items, a stolen road sign, and drug paraphernalia. The suspects arrested are identified as 41-year old Patricia Bertelsmeyer of Camdenton, 22-year old Blake Larson of Macks Creek, and 43-year old Robert Larson of Camdenton. All three are charged with burglary and stealing.