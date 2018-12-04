News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Warrant Search Leads to Three Burglary Arrests

By Leave a Comment

Three Camden County residents face burglary charges after authorities served a pair search warrants at homes in Camdenton and Macks Creek.  The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says they were investigating a burglary that had taken place on Wolf Pen Hollow when they recovered several pieces of antique furniture, household items, a stolen road sign, and drug paraphernalia.  The suspects arrested are identified as 41-year old Patricia Bertelsmeyer of Camdenton, 22-year old Blake Larson of Macks Creek, and 43-year old Robert Larson of Camdenton.  All three are charged with burglary and stealing.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!