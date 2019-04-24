Warrant Withdrawn After Elizabeth Austin Shows Up in Court

A judge has withdrawn a warrant and reinstated the bond for a woman who initially failed to appear on charges of endangering a child and possession of methamphetamine. Elizabeth Austin voluntarily appeared in court this week and presented documents proving that she had been in a car accident the night before her last scheduled court appearance, resulting in her failing to show up for the hearing. Austin’s young child suffered severe burns as a result of being pushed under hot water. Authorities investigating the case say they found methamphetamine inside the house. Austin is now scheduled to be back in court May 22nd for a case review.