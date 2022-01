The City of Warsaw announced Thursday that the Boardwalk below the Community Building will be closed until further notice.

In a call with Warsaw City Clerk Jessica Kendall, KRMS learned that the repairs are necessary due to significant flooding damage that took place.

The city tells KRMS the total cost of repairs is estimated to be $678,000, and will be primarily funded by FEMA and State grants.

Weather permitting, the repairs are expected to be completed within the next few months.