Warsaw Chamber Announces Dinner Honor Recipients

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 15, 2022 , , ,

Several Chamber of Commerce members in Warsaw received high honors at the start of this month.

During their annual State of the Chamber dinner at R-Bar restaurant, honors for “Individual”, “Community Partner” and “Top Sponsor” were handed out.

This year’s “Individual Award” recipient was Chuck Allcorn of Hawthorn Bank, while “Community Partner” was awarded dually to Jo Ann Lane of Benton County Economic Development and Kelly Asbury of State Fair Community College.

The “Top Sponsor” award went to chamber member Steve Kleihauer and his team at Steve’s Guttering, who contributed to Academic Excellence, the Drake Harbor Experience fireworks and more.

Newly elected Chamber President Carrie Rieman indicated the board is “focusing on finding new ways to increase member benefits” and “bringing in more members and volunteers.”

