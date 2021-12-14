High Speed Fiber Internet is making its way to the other end of the Lake of the Ozarks.

Local Electric Cooperative COMO, who’s COMO Connect has been bringing gigabyte internet service to the west side for several years now, has struck a deal with the City of Warsaw to extend fiber powered internet into the community.

In a release, COMO officials say residents in the city limits of Warsaw will be eligible to receive Co-Mo’s ultra-fast gigabit fiber internet service, as well as Co-Mo’s HALO TV & home phone services, in the near future.

Officials say their next step is to hire an engineering contractor to map out the city for fiber construction.

COMO says residents in the city wanting the service, so sign up on a special form to be notified once the service is ready in the community.

***More info:

Co-Mo Connect Internet Service is Coming to Warsaw!

Co-Mo Connect’s Ultra-Fast Internet is coming to the City of Warsaw! An agreement has been reached between the City of Warsaw and Co-Mo Connect to construct fiber in the city limits of Warsaw. As a result, residents in the city limits of Warsaw will be eligible to receive Co-Mo’s ultra-fast gigabit fiber internet service – as well as Co-Mo’s HALO TV and crystal-clear home phone services – in the near future.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: I’m a resident of the Warsaw city limits. Will Co-Mo Connect fiber internet be available in my area?

A: Yes! Co-Mo Connect’s ultra-fast gigabit fiber internet, HALO TV, and home phone services are coming to the city limits of Warsaw soon! You can sign up to receive e-mail updates about when services will become available by filling out the form below.

Q: How can I find out about Co-Mo’s pricing/information for Internet, TV and Phone services?

A: Visit CoMoConnect.com for more information about available services and pricing.

Q: When will construction begin? How soon will I be able to get internet in Warsaw?

A: An engineering contractor will be hired to map out the city for fiber construction. Unfortunately, no further information is available at this time, and no timeline has been set for the start of construction. Keep in mind that many steps need to be completed before construction begins, but construction is going to happen, and Co-Mo Connect’s ultra-fast internet is coming to the city of Warsaw in the near future! You can sign up to receive construction e-mail updates by filling out the form below.

Q: When will you know more about a construction timeline?

A: We should know more about construction timelines in early next year and will communicate the additional details with residents via this page (CoMoConnect.com/Warsaw) where residents can sign up to receive email construction updates, postcards, social media, and other communication channels. You can sign up to receive construction e-mail updates by filling out the form below.

Q: Should I sign up for service on CoMoConnect.com now?

A: Not at this time. Please do not sign up at CoMoConnect.com until construction is completed and services become available. Residents inside the city limits of Warsaw are not currently eligible for service and signing up now would require another sign-up to agree to terms of service when services are eligible. You can sign up to receive e-mail updates about when services will become available by filling out the form below.

Q: How will I know when should I sign up for service?

A: When construction is completed in Warsaw, potential subscribers will receive an email update (if you sign up via the form below) and a notification postcard in the mail from Co-Mo notifying the subscriber that Warsaw residents are eligible for service. When the subscriber receives this e-mail/postcard, they should visit CoMoConnect.com and simply follow the instructions listed on the e-mail/card to sign up for service. A Co-Mo representative will then call the subscriber to collect an installation fee and schedule the installation. You can sign up to receive e-mail updates about when services will become available by filling out the form below.

Q: How will fiber lines be built inside the city?

A: Fiber lines will be buried underground along the city’s right of way.

Signup to receive notifications about new service here: https://www.co-mo.net/warsaw/