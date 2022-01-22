News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

Warsaw Man Accused Of Murder To Be In Court This Tuesday

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 22, 2022 , , , , ,
closeup photo of gavel

A Warsaw man who’s accused of murder will be back in Benton County court on Tuesday.

26-year-old Jason Kroenke is facing charges of armed criminal action and 1st degree murder, following an investigation in the shooting death of Tarah McIntyre on Leisure Drive on November 23rd of 2021.

Court documents show that a 911 call was placed by Kroenke saying that McIntyre had shot herself, but after gathering evidence at the scene officials determined that Kroenke had instead shot her.

Investigators say one of discoveries that led to the conclusion was that the gun used in the shooting was found 4 feet from her body.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News State News Top Stories

Boater Safety Courses To Begin Soon Across Missouri

Jan 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News School News Top Stories

Hass Foundation Makes $18,000 Donation To State Fair Community College

Jan 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Community Events Local News State News

New President Elected To Missouri Special Olympics

Jan 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News State News Top Stories

Boater Safety Courses To Begin Soon Across Missouri

Jan 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News Top Stories

Warsaw Man Accused Of Murder To Be In Court This Tuesday

Jan 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News School News Top Stories

Hass Foundation Makes $18,000 Donation To State Fair Community College

Jan 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Community Events Local News State News

New President Elected To Missouri Special Olympics

Jan 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com