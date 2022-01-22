A Warsaw man who’s accused of murder will be back in Benton County court on Tuesday.

26-year-old Jason Kroenke is facing charges of armed criminal action and 1st degree murder, following an investigation in the shooting death of Tarah McIntyre on Leisure Drive on November 23rd of 2021.

Court documents show that a 911 call was placed by Kroenke saying that McIntyre had shot herself, but after gathering evidence at the scene officials determined that Kroenke had instead shot her.

Investigators say one of discoveries that led to the conclusion was that the gun used in the shooting was found 4 feet from her body.