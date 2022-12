A 51-year-old from Warsaw faces pending felony charges of possessing methamphetamine and resisting arrest after being taken into custody early Monday night in Boone County.

The highway patrol report alleges that William Jones had six grams of meth on him at the time.

Jones also faces misdemeanors for careless and imprudent driving and possession of drug paraphernalia along with an infraction for not being buckled up.

Jones was taken to the Boone County Jail and has since bonded out.